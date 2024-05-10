NBA fines Pacers coach Rick Carlisle $35K for criticizing officials

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle during the first half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The NBA has fined Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle $35,000 for criticizing the officials and for "questioning the integrity of the league and its officials."

Carlisle has been unhappy with the officiating through two games of their second-round series against the New York Knicks. Following Indiana's 130-121Game 2 defeat on Wednesday, Carlisle complained about a number of calls and then questioned the fairness of going up against a big-market team like the Knicks.

"Small-market teams deserve an equal shot," Carlisle said. "They deserve a fair shot no matter where they're playing."

Following Game 2, the Pacers reportedly sent the NBA 78 plays over the first two games that they disagreed with the call made by officials.

"I can promise you that we're going to submit these tonight," Carlisle said after Game 2. "New York can get ready. They'll see 'em too. I'm always talking to our guys about not making it about the officials, but we deserve a fair shot."

Carlisle said the Pacers had identified 29 calls they disagreed with from Game 1 and 49 from Game 2. Those disputed plays were then submitted to the league. The Pacers chose not to send anything in after Game 1 because Carlisle was hoping to get "a more balanced whistle" in Game 2. They feel they did not, and changed their minds.

The Knicks hold a 2-0 series advantage with Game 3 Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.