NBA Finals: Nikola Jokić leads Nuggets to 1st NBA title in gritty Game 5 win

DENVER NUGGETS VS MIAMI HEAT, NBA PLAYOFFS DENVER, CO - JUNE 12: Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets works against Bam Adebayo (13) of the Miami Heat in the first quarter during Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Ball Arena in Denver on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

For the first time in their franchise’s history, the Denver Nuggets are NBA champions.

Led by Finals MVP Nikola Jokić, the Nuggets finished off the Miami Heat 94-89 at home on Monday to capture their first title, with a raucous crowd to cheer them on.

It was by no means a beautiful game through which the Nuggets clinched the ring. It was a rock fight of a game, with the Nuggets shooting 5-of-28 from 3-point range and 13-of-23 from the free-throw line. The Heat weren’t much better, shooting 9-of-34 from deep, but were sunk by a 71-50 rebounding disadvantage. Even the officials had a brutal game, making a hideous call on a Jimmy Butler 3-point attempt in crunch time and allowing it to stand.

Unsurprisingly, Jokić was Denver’s saving grace. The two-time MVP finished the game with 28 points on 12-of-16 shooting, 16 rebounds and four assists. The best player in basketball since the playoffs began (and arguably for the last three years) will finish his season with a ring some were doubting would come as recently as a month or two ago.

Now all that’s left is the parade.

