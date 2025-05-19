NBA & Fantasy Basketball Loser Lineup: Jayson Tatum not the only big question for Celtics

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 29: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown #7 look on in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on April 29, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The playoffs are where stars rise and weaknesses get exposed. Every defeated team leaves behind stories of promise and failure — the players who stand at the crossroads of potential and uncertainty. We're not here to dwell on the heartbreak of a postseason exit, but to sift through the aftermath, piecing together what it means for fantasy rosters and spotlighting the players who deserve your attention.

For every team sent packing, we'll analyze one standout player primed for growth and one major question mark that could impact the team's fantasy value.

The NBA offseason is already shaping up to be a drama-filled, rumor-laden affair. This is all about understanding what's next, not just for the teams themselves, but for the fantasy basketball managers who are getting a pulse ahead of the 2025-26 season.

The reigning champs were on the path to making another deep postseason run, but injuries and a resilient Knicks squad ended their season in peril. The regular season was fruitful, as five Celtics ranked inside the top 100 in 9-cat leagues. The Celtics were one of the best teams in real life and fantasy, but we could be looking at a significant roster overhaul heading into the 2025-26 season.

Injuries derail the dreams of a dynasty

The future of the Celtics took a nosedive in Game 4 of the East seminfinals when Jayson Tatum went down clutching his right leg. The diagnosis? A torn Achilles will sideline the star until at least February 2026. Tatum's been one of the few ironmen in the era of load management, playing at least 72 games in 6 of his 8 seasons. His availability and production are why he was a perennial first-round fantasy pick. Now that he's facing a prolonged absence, Jaylen Brown looks to be in pole position to take over next season. But even he's not in the clear. As if Tatum's postseason injury wasn't enough, it was revealed after the Knicks series that Brown had been playing on a partially torn meniscus in the season's final months. There's been no timetable on his recovery, but it's something to keep in mind over the summer.

And then there's Kristaps Porziņģis' recurring illness that hampered his play in the postseason. Porziņģis always carries some risk for injury. However, the latest ailment is a bit of a mystery because it's affecting his breathing and stamina. With the collection of injuries and a bloated payroll, this iteration of the Celtics is over.

Payton Pritchard's got next

If there's a silver lining for the Celtics, it's the breakout of Sixth Man of the Year, Payton Pritchard. I expect Pritchard's ADP to jump significantly next season, and it's valid. In 10 games without Tatum this season, Pritchard's minutes, production and usage increased to levels of a top 50 asset.

With his contract locked in through 2027-28, he's a player I'd be targeting as another beneficiary of Tatum's absence.

Financial quagmire and what's ahead

Here's where things get dicey for Boston. The roster is one of the most expensive in the league, and they're projected to be well into the second apron, limiting their flexibility. Moves are inevitable, and lots of eyes are on Porziņģis, who's on an expiring deal and as previously mentioned, hasn't been the most reliable player in terms of availability.

Beyond the looming roster decisions, Boston's offensive system remains a strong selling point for fantasy managers; even with restructuring on the horizon, the Celtics have frequently delivered valuable role players like Derrick White, who thrive in fantasy. That said, between a likely shakeup and Tatum's injury taking him off draft boards completely, this is the first time in a long time we've cast some doubt around this NBA powerhouse.