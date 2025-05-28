Navigating the QB Wilderness! Which WRs have made their way out and which WRs are lost?

Matt Harmon and Alfredo Brown discuss the wide receivers leaving and entering the QB wilderness on this episode of Yahoo Fantasy Forecast. Has DK Metcalf's arrival to Pittsburgh sent him into the wilderness? What will the New Orleans Saints' QB situation mean for Chris Olave? Can Brock Bowers, George Pickens & Davante Adams capitalize in their new situations in Las Vegas, Dallas and Los Angeles?

Matt and Alfredo then discuss wide receivers still wandering the wilderness. How will Justin Fields’ arrival affect Garrett Wilson’s production in New York? Can any of the Colts pass catchers break through this season with the uninspiring tandem of Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones under center?

Later, Matt and Alfredo chat receivers that may be leaving the QB wilderness. With Sam Darnold’s arrival, will Jaxon Smith-Njgiba be able to mark his arrival as the Seahawks’ top receiver? How will QB situations affect DJ Moore, Drake London & Calvin Ridley?

(3:00) - WRs entering the wilderness: DK Metcalf & Chris Olave

(15:00) - WRs leaving the wilderness: Brock Bowers & Davante Adams

(26:00) - WRs still stuck in the wilderness: Garrett Wilson & Malik Nabers

(42:00) - WRs at a fork in the road: Drake London, DJ Moore & more

