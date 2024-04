Tyler Reddick seemingly didn't have a chance to win at Talladega coming off Turn 4 on the final lap. But he took the victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race after a massive wreck started just ahead of him.

Reddick got his first win of the season after race leader Michael McDowell started a massive crash when he went spinning off Brad Keselowski's bumper in the tri-oval heading to the finish line. That allowed Reddick to slip pas Keselowski and everyone else to get to the finish line first.