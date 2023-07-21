NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono: TV channels, where to stream, best bets, weather and more

Race cars head into turn one three wide during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The NASCAR Cup Seriesheads to eastern Pennsylvania and Pocono Raceway's "Tricky Triangle" this weekend as the race for the playoffs heat up. Just six races remain before the playoff field of 16 is set with 11 drivers having already clinched a spot.

Here’s everything to know ahead of the Highpoint.com 400:

Highpoint.com 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday2:35 - 3:20 p.m.: Practice (USA from 3 p.m. on, NBC Sports app)3:20 - 4:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday2 - 2:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)2:30 - 6 p.m.: Highpoint.com 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Highpoint.com 400 details

Track: Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile triangle superspeedway), Long Pond, PennsylvaniaLength: 160 laps for 400 milesBanking: Turn 1 – 14 degrees | Turn 2 – 8 degrees | Turn 3 – 6 degreesLast year's winner: Chase Elliott

Top drivers and best bets for the Highpoint.com 400

Denny Hamlin has the most wins ever at Pocono with six and is thus a 4-to-1 favorite heading into the weekend according to BetMGM. Championship standings leader Martin Truex Jr., who has two wins at Pocono, has the next-best moneyline at +600. Kyle Busch has four wins at the track and shares a +700 moneyline with Kyle Larson, who hasn't won there but sports nine top-10 finishes in 15 starts there.

Best odds to winDenny Hamlin +400Martin Truex Jr. +600Kyle Busch +700Kyle Larson +700

Yahoo Sports' Nick Brombergwrote earlier in the week on betting the Highpoint.com 400 and suggests good mid-tier value in the Toyotas of Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick (+1200 apiece) given that Bell is Hamlin and Truex's teammate and Reddick drives for the team co-owned by Hamlin.

Highpoint.com 400 entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (36), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordNoah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports ChevroletDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Pocono race weekend

The forecast calls for highs in the upper-70s and partly cloudy skies for both days of Cup Series running.