NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol: TV channels, where to stream, schedule, standings heading into playoff cutdown race

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the "Last Great Colosseum" for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick are already through to the Round of 12 after Larson won at Darlington and Reddick won last weekend at Kansas. After two disastrous playoff rounds, regular-season champion Martin Truex Jr. is on the outside looking in, sitting in 13th place, seven points back of a retiring Kevin Harvick for the final transfer spot.

Bristol's high banks and tight confines typically produce chaos over 500 laps, so don't rule anything out. Here's everything you need to know heading into the Bass Pro Shops Night Race:

Bass Pro Shops Night Race TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Friday4:30-5:15 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)5:20-6:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Saturday7-7:30 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA, NBC Sports app)7:30-11 p.m.: Bass Pro Shops Night Race (USA, NBC Sports app)

Bass Pro Shops Night Race details

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway (0.533-mile oval), in Tennessee Length: 500 laps for 267 miles Banking: Turns – 24-29 degrees | Frontstretch – 5-9 degrees | Backstretch – 4-8 degreesStage lengths: Stage 1 – 125 laps | Stage 2 – 125 laps | Stage 3 – 250 laps2022 winner: Chris Buescher

2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings

1. Kyle Larson – 2,117* 2.Tyler Reddick – 2,111* 3. Denny Hamlin – 2,105 4.William Byron– 2,097 5.Brad Keselowski – 2,089 6.Ryan Blaney – 2,081 7. Kyle Busch – 2,080 8.Ross Chastain – 2,074 9.Chris Buescher – 2,069 10. Christopher Bell – 2,069 11. Joey Logano – 2,068 12.Kevin Harvick – 2,063 ______________________________ Cut line13.Martin Truex Jr. – 2,056 14.Bubba Wallace – 2,044 15. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 2,041 16. Michael McDowell – 2,023

*-Clinched entry in Round of 12

Bass Pro Shops Night Race top drivers and best bets

After the first two postseason races went to playoff drivers, five of the top six favorites for the win at Bristol – according to BetMGM – are in the playoffs. Larson, who won the event in 2021, is the favorite at 5 ½-to-1, while no other driver has odds better than 8-to-1. Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott is the only non-playoff driver among the favorites, likely due to him having the best average Bristol starting position (7.9) and finish (12.3) of anyone in the field.

Best odds to win

• Kyle Larson +550• Brad Keselowski +800• Denny Hamlin +825• Christopher Bell +900• William Byron +900• Chase Elliott +900

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on the gambling outlook and identified defending series champion Joey Logano as a good mid-tier option as his +1700 moneyline isn't in line with his career performance at Bristol (two wins and 10 top-10 finishes). If you like living dangerously, Bromberg suggests taking a flier on Daniel Suárez – who has two top 10s at the track – at 80-to-1.

Bass Pro Shops Night Race entry list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing ChevroletAustin Cindric (2), Team Penske FordAustin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletKevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing FordKyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletBrad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing FordCorey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports ChevroletKyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing ChevroletChase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletAric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing FordDenny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaRyan Blaney (12), Team Penske FordChase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing FordJ.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing FordA.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing ChevroletChris Buescher (17), RFK Racing FordMartin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaChristopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaHarrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing FordJoey Logano (22), Team Penske FordBubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing ToyotaWilliam Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletJustin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing ChevroletMichael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports FordTodd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports FordRyan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing FordCarson Hocevar (42), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletErik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club ChevroletTyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing ToyotaRicky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing ChevroletAlex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports ChevroletCole Custer (51), Rick Ware Racing FordTy Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing ToyotaTy Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports ChevroletBJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports FordDaniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Bass Pro Shops Night Race weather

The forecast calls for high temperatures in the mid-70s during the day, cooling into the 60s for the race Saturday night. That shouldn't accelerate the normally high tire degradation Bristol produces – especially on the right sides earlier in the race before the track is rubbered in – meaning teams likely won't be looking to extend runs beyond a normal pit window.