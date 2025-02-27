Myles Garrett reportedly rejects contract extension from the Browns after requesting trade

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 04: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 04, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

A standoff between Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns appears to be forming: In the month since the star defensive end requested a trade, the Browns have said that they don't want to trade him. Now, Garrett has reportedly turned down an extension to stay in Cleveland, per multiple reports.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported Thursday that Garrett's camp has "slammed the door" on negotiations for a new contract with the Browns. ESPN confirmed on Thursday that Garrett was not open to a new contract with the team.

At the beginning of the month, Garrett publicly requested a trade from the Browns, saying that he wanted to win a Super Bowl and didn't want to get "complacent." The 29-year-old DE has spent his entire eight-year career in Cleveland, after being drafted by the Browns first overall in 2017.

But Cleveland has not wanted to let go of the six-time Pro Bowler. General manager Andrew Berry said on Tuesday that he and the Browns "don't have an interest in trading Myles," reiterating a point he made before the Pro Bowl last month.

Now, Garrett is making it clear that his trade request isn't an attempt to get more money out of the Browns: He truly wants out. Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million extension in 2020, but has said throughout the season that he does not want to be part of a Cleveland rebuild.

If the Browns do allow Garrett's trade request, he will be highly coveted throughout the NFL. Garrett, the 2023 Player of the Year, is one of the best and most consistent defensive players in the league. He is coming off another strong season, recording 14 sacks and a career-high 40 solo tackles.