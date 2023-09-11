Monday Night Football: How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game tonight

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs the field during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

By Danica Creahan, Yahoo Sports

Fall and football are finally here. The 2023 NFL football season opened September 7 with a match between the Detroit Lions and last year's Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Up next, it's time for the return of Monday Night Football with a game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets. The Monday Night Football opener will air on ABC and ESPN starting at 8:20 p.m. ET. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch the first Monday Night Football game of the season: Bills vs. Jets, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Bills at Jets game:

Date: Monday, September 11

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Location: MetLife Stadium

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

What channel is the Buffalo Bills at New York Jets game on?

Monday Night Football's first game of the season will air on ABC, ESPN and stream on ESPN+, so there are plenty of ways to tune into the Bills vs. Jets match. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday's Bills at Jets game.

How to watch Bills at Jets on Monday Night Football: 

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: 

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!