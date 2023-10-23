Monday Night Football: How to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings game tonight

NFL: OCT 15 49ers at Browns CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 15: San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) makes a catch during the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns on October 15, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tonight, Monday Night Football closes out Week 7 of the 2023 season with a can't-miss matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings. Ready to watch some football? Here’s how to watch this week's Monday Night Football game: 49ers vs. Vikings, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the 49ers at Vikings game:

Date: Monday, Oct. 23

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings

TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV

What channel is the San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings game on?

Monday Night Football airs on ABC and ESPN. Don't have access to any of those channels? Here's what we recommend for how to watch Monday Night Football this week.

How to watch 49ers vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football:

More ways to watch the 2023 NFL season: