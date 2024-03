MLB announced Friday it has opened an investigation into the Shohei Ohtani interpreter scandal that rocked baseball this week.

The full statement:

"Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhari (sic) from the news media. Earlier today, our Department of Investigations (DOI) began their formal process investigating the matter."

This article will be updated with more information.