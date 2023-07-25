Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin's 2-year-old grandson dies

Milwaukee Bucks Introduce Adrian Griffin MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JUNE 06: New head coach Adrian Griffin of the Milwaukee Bucks is introduced on June 06, 2023 at The Gather in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin’s 2-year-old grandson died on Saturday, the team confirmed on Monday.

Jayce D. Griffin, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel , was found unresponsive by his father in Champaign, Illinois, on Saturday morning. Police responded to help, and Jayce was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Preliminary autopsy results on Monday didn't reveal any evidence of trauma or foul play, per the report, though specifics are still not known. The death is still under investigation. Jayce's father is Alan Griffin, one of Adrian Griffin's two sons. Jasmine Riggs, Jayce's mother, told CBS 58 that Alan was watching Jayce on Friday night and on Saturday.

"My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever. I appreciate your respecting our family's grief and privacy at this time," Griffin said in a statement, via the Journal Sentinel .

Alan played at both Illinois and Syracuse, and he most recently played on the Bucks’ summer league team. His younger brother, A.J. Griffin, currently plays for the Atlanta Hawks.