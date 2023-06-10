Miles Sanders admits he was disappointed by lack of usage in Super Bowl LVII

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders picked a great time to turn in his finest season in the NFL. In his walk year, Sanders set career highs in yardage and touchdowns, and helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl.

In the big game, however, Sanders didn't get to do much. Sanders rushed just seven times, picking up 16 yards. He also fumbled in the 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. It was a disappointing performance, and one that sticks with Sanders even though he signed a four-year, $25 million deal with the Panthers in the offseason.

Sanders admitted he wasn't happy with the way he was used in Super Bowl LVII, according to the Associated Press.

"Last game of the season? For all of the marbles? Everybody can answer that question," Sanders said when asked if he was disappointed by how he was used in the Super Bowl. "If they put themselves in my shoes, would they be happy? I don't want to make headlines, (but) if it does, I don't care."

It's an understandable response. After such a great regular season, Sanders wanted to do more to help his team win the Super Bowl. He didn't get that opportunity, and wisely pointed out most people in his position would feel the same way.

While Sanders noted he didn't want to create headlines with his answer, he didn't really have a choice. If Sanders had gone the other direction and said he was perfectly fine with 16 yards in a loss, that wouldn't have played well either. Any answer he gave had the potential to be picked apart.

His time with the Eagles now in the past, Sanders can now focus on getting the Panthers back on track. The team showed promise at the end of the 2022 regular season and selected quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

If Sanders can live up to his new deal, perhaps another Super Bowl appearance is in his future. If that time comes, you know Sanders will be motivated to get redemption.