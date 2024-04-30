Mike Trout to undergo knee surgery, expected to return this season

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

Mike Trout was off to another MVP start this season, but that campaign is now on hold indefinitely.

The Los Angeles Angels star needs surgery on his knee, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. It's unclear how much time Trout needs to miss, but the injury is reportedly not expected to be season-ending.

This article will be updated with more information.

