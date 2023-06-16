Michael Jordan reportedly selling Charlotte Hornets after 13 years as majority owner

Orlando Magic v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 03: Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan looks on during their game against the Orlando Magic at Spectrum Center on March 03, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports

Michael Jordan's NBA ownership tenure is over.

The Hall-of-Famer is reportedly finalizing the sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The sale ends Jordan's 13-year run as the majority owner of the Hornets after he became a part-owner in 2006. During Jordan's time at the helm of the franchise, he changed the name of the team back to the Hornets and became the first former NBA player to become a billionaire. But despite Jordan's investment and influence, Charlotte only made the postseason twice since 2010.

