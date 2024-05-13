Mercury All-Star Brittney Griner to miss beginning of WNBA season with fractured toe

Phoenix Mercury v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 10: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury walks on the court during a break in the first quarter of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on September 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Mercury 100-85. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Phoenix Mercury All-Star center Brittney Griner will miss the beginning of the WNBA season with a fractured toe on her left foot.

The Mercury announced her injury on Monday, a day before the start of the WNBA season. She'll be re-evaluated "in the coming weeks," per the team. It's not clear how or when she sustained the injury.