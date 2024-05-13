Mercury All-Star Brittney Griner to miss beginning of WNBA season with fractured toe

Phoenix Mercury All-Star center Brittney Griner will miss the beginning of the WNBA season with a fractured toe on her left foot.
The Mercury announced her injury on Monday, a day before the start of the WNBA season. She'll be re-evaluated "in the coming weeks," per the team. It's not clear how or when she sustained the injury.
