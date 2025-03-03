Men's basketball AP poll: Auburn again stays at No. 1 entering tough final week of the regular season

AUBURN, ALABAMA - FEBRUARY 22: Head coach Bruce Pearl of the Auburn Tigers during their game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neville Arena on February 22, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

Auburn is entering the final week of the regular season — a critical one in the SEC — still on top.

Here’s everything you missed in Week 17 of the men's college basketball season, and the latest Associated Press poll.

Auburn leads as SEC wraps up

The final week of the regular season is here, and it should be a great one in the SEC.

The Tigers, who have held at No. 1 for weeks now, will travel to Texas A&M first on Tuesday before hosting No. 7 Alabama in a rematch of their battle last month in Tuscaloosa. The Tigers, who are fresh off a 16-point win over Kentucky on Saturday, have already secured at least a share of the regular season conference title.

This is far from an easy final week of the season, but it could have been much worse. The Aggies will enter Tuesday's game on a four-game losing skid, which dropped them down 10 spots to No. 22 in the rankings this week. Three of those losses came against ranked teams, including Saturday's 19-point loss to No. 4 Florida. Alabama has lost three of its last five, too, including a last-second loss at No. 4 Tennessee on Saturday. That moved the Crimson Tide to No. 7 this week. Alabama will host the Gators first on Wednesday, too.

Regardless of what happens this week, the SEC tournament is going to be the one to watch next week in Nashville. The conference had eight teams ranked in the poll on Monday, including four of the first seven, and is on pace to have multiple No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. If Auburn can somehow manage to come out of that weekend unscathed — which isn't out of the question, considering how it has largely rolled through perhaps the best field the SEC has ever produced — it'll be in an incredible position come tournament time.

Elsewhere in the college basketball world, Cooper Flagg and No. 2 Duke will end their season with a game against Wake Forest and then at North Carolina on Saturday. The Blue Devils rolled over the Tar Heels to grab a 17-point win last month, and they enter this week at 17-1 in ACC play. Undoubtedly, the ACC tournament is Duke’s to lose.

Rick Pitino and St. John’s clinched its first Big East title since 1985 after what has been an incredible campaign. The Red Storm will travel to Milwaukee to take on No. 20 Marquette on Saturday, which would give them their sixth straight win to end the year. No. 3 Houston has already clinched the Big 12 title after Kansas’ wild stumble, though Iowa State and Texas Tech aren’t far behind. The Cyclones, down a spot to No. 10 this week, will host No. 23 BYU on Tuesday night before ending the season at Kansas State. The Cougars will close with Kansas and Baylor, which no longer look like the matchups they did on paper at the beginning of the year.

Games to watch this week

Monday, March 3

Kansas at No. 3 Houston | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, March 4

No. 1 Auburn at No. 22 Texas A&M | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 23 BYU at No. 10 Iowa State | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN 2

Wednesday, March 5

No. 13 Maryland at No. 17 Michigan | 6:30 p.m. ET | BTN

No. 5 Florida at No. 7 Alabama | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN 2

No. 4 Tennessee at Ole Miss | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN 2

Saturday, March 8

No. 6 St. John’s at No. 20 Marquette | 12 p.m. ET | Fox

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 15 Missouri | 2 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 7 Alabama at No. 1 Auburn | 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Ole Miss at No. 5 Florida | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network

No. 2 Duke at North Carolina | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, March 9

No. 17 Michigan at No. 8 Michigan State | 12 p.m. ET | CBS

AP Top 25

The full Associated Press men’s basketball poll from March 3, 2025.

1. Auburn (27-2)

2. Duke (26-3)

3. Houston (25-4)

4. Tennessee (24-5)

5. Florida (25-4)

6. St. John's (26-4)

7. Alabama (23-6)

8. Michigan State (24-5)

9. Texas Tech (22-7)

10. Iowa State (22-7)

11. Clemson (24-5)

12. Wisconsin (22-7)

13. Maryland (22-7)

14. Louisville (23-6)

15. Missouri (21-8)

16. Memphis (24-5)

17. Michigan (22-7)

18. Purdue (20-9)

19. Kentucky (19-10)

20. Marquette (22-7)

21. Saint Mary's (27-4)

22. Texas A&M (20-9)

23. BYU (21-8)

24. Arizona (19-10)

25. Mississippi State (20-9)

Others Receiving Votes: VCU 85, Vanderbilt 78, Oregon 37, Drake 18, UC San Diego 17, Illinois 16, Mississippi 13, UCLA 8, Gonzaga 8, Kansas 5, High Point 4, UConn 4, New Mexico 2, Creighton 2, Akron 1