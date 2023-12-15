Max Scherzer to miss beginning of 2024 season following surgery on herniated disc

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers, 2023 World Series Baseball: World Series: Texas Rangers Max Scherzer (31) in action, pitching vs Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Game 3. Phoenix, AZ 10/30/2023 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164450 TK1) (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

The Texas Rangers will begin their World Series defense without one of their big arms.

Rangers general manager Chris Young announced on Friday that pitcher Max Scherzer underwent surgery on a herniated disc and will not return until the summer.

"After returning to my offseason home in Florida, my discomfort in my back continued to get worse. During this time, I received a diagnosis of a herniated disc," Scherzer said in a statement. "After several conservative treatments and consulting with multiple specialists, I made the decision to have the recommended surgery. Getting this procedure done now will give me the best chance to pitch as much as possible for the Rangers in 2024. I look forward to putting in the rehab work and getting back on the mound next summer."

Scherzer, 39, was acquired from the New York Mets on July 30 and made eight starts for the Rangers before his regular season came to an end due to a teres major muscle strain. The three-time Cy Young Award winner went 4-2 with 53 strikeouts and 15 walks following the trade.

After a month out of the lineup, Scherzer returned for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. He made two starts in the series as the Rangers advanced to the World Series.

Against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Scherzer pitched three scoreless innings in Game 3 before leaving due to back tightness. He was removed from the Rangers' World Series roster the next day.

Scherzer joins Jacob DeGrom and newly-signed Tyler Mahle, who are bothrecovering from Tommy John surgery, as pieces of the Rangers' rotation who will miss the start of the 2024 season.