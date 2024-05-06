Mavericks extend head coach Jason Kidd after defeating Clippers in Round 1

Houston Rockets v Dallas Mavericks DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Head coach Jason Kidd of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center on April 07, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Dallas Mavericks know they've got a good thing with head coach Jason Kidd, and they want it to last. They announced Monday morning that they've signed Kidd to a multi-year contract extension. Details of the contract were not released.

"We are excited to have Coach Kidd continue to lead our team throughout the coming years with this well-earned contract extension," Mavs owner Patrick Dumont said in a statement. "Kidd led our team to two playoff appearances in three seasons, and we are looking forward to his leadership in continuing to build and grow this already great franchise."

Kidd, 51, is in his third season with the Mavericks. He took the team to the playoffs in 2021-2022, his first season on the job, but missed the postseason the following year with a 38-44 record. But this season's 50-32 record was good enough for a No. 5 seeding, and they just sent the Los Angeles Clippers home to move on to Round 2.

The Mavs have a difficult assignment for Round 2. They're facing the Oklahoma City Thunder, who sent their first round opponents (the New Orleans Pelicans) home in just four games. But the Dallas front office has a lot of confidence Kidd is the right coach to lead them, no matter what happens.