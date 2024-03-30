March Madness: Minnesota State's Kyreese Willingham hits wild game-winning 3-pointer to win D-II national title

2024 Kalahari Conference Group - Cape Town Tigers v Petroleos De Luanda PRETORIA, TSHWANE - MARCH 16: A generic image of a basketball during the Kalahari Conference Group play for the 2024 Basketball Africa League season on March 16, 2024 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria, Tshwane. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2024 NBAE (Photo by Julien Bacot/NBAE via Getty Images) (Julien Bacot/BAL/NBAE via Getty Images)

Kyreese Willingham landed one of the best game-winning shots of the month on Saturday afternoon, and it gave Minnesota State its second national championship in as many days.

Willingham perfectly drilled a contested corner 3-pointer with less than a second left on the clock to break a tie with reigning national champions Nova Southeastern. That pushed the Mavericks to an 88-85 win at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana — which gave them their first Division-II national title in program history.

WHAT A SHOT WITH 0.6 LEFT 😱😱



WILLINGHAM FROM THE CORNER @MinnStMBBall!!!! pic.twitter.com/rvW3RdSGT0 — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2024

.@MinnStMBBall WINS ITS FIRST CHAMPIONSHIP IN SCHOOL HISTORY 🏆



This is the first time since 1984 that a school has won both the D-II Men's and Women's Tournament in the same season. pic.twitter.com/43wlUI6FAL — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2024

The Minnesota State women’s team, after entering their tournament as a No. 7 seed in the Central Region of their tournament, beat Texas Woman’s University 89-73 to win their second ever national championship on Friday night. The university is now the first school to sweep both D-II title games since Central Missouri pulled it off in 1984.

The Mavericks opened the second half on a 10-0 run after entering the break down by two, though Nova Southeastern — which was the highest scoring team in the country this season — took the lead on a 13-0 burst late in the fourth quarter. Willingham put them up by four with a layup with just more than two minutes left, but both Shane Hunter and MJ Iraldi responded with buckets of their own to tie the game up before Willingham’s final shot.

Justin Eagins led the Mavericks with 17 points and six rebounds on Saturday, and Willingham finished with 12 points. His brother, Malik Willingham, also had 12 points in the win and made the final steal to set up Kyreese's game-winning shot — which was just the second he made from behind the arc all day.

The Minnesota State men went 35-2 this season under head coach Matt Margenthaler, though they barely made it into the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament after sneaking out a one-point win over Northwest Missouri State in the central regional final. The Mavericks then beat Ferris State by nearly 30 points in the Elite Eight before beating West Texas A&M 79-72 in the semifinals to set up a battle with Nova Southeastern on Saturday.