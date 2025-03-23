March Madness 2025: BYU's Dawson Baker ejected for elbowing Wisconsin player in the groin

PROVO, UT - JANUARY 7: Dawson Baker #25 of the Brigham Young Cougars reacts after being charged with a foul during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at the Marriott Center on January 7, 2025 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

BYU’s Dawson Baker got ejected with just over three minutes to go in the Cougars’ second-round NCAA tournament game for an elbow to the groin of Wisconsin’s Max Klesmit.

Baker’s left elbow hit Klesmit in a sensitive area as Baker had the ball and was surrounded by two Wisconsin defenders. He got ejected after a review determined that he had committed a flagrant 2 foul.

Rules Analyst @GeneSteratore breaks down the ejection of BYU's Dawson Baker pic.twitter.com/tx4uDpnXbV — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 23, 2025

A flagrant 2 foul automatically results in an ejection in college basketball. And any contact to the groin area that officials deem to not be incidental is automatically classified as a flagrant 2. That’s why Baker was ejected from the game.

The foul was Baker’s fourth of the game and he finished with eight points in 15 minutes. BYU outscored Wisconsin by 17 points while he was on the court and was 3-of-5 from the field.

Flagrant 2 fouls do not result in a suspension for the next game so Baker would be available for BYU’s Sweet 16 game if the Cougars advance.