March Madness 2025: Walter Clayton Jr. powers Florida's late run to get past Texas Tech and into the Final Four

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 29: Walter Clayton Jr. #1 of the Florida Gators drives the ball against Darrion Williams #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half in the West Regional Elite Eight round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Chase Center on March 29, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Florida needed a late surge to get to the Final Four.

The No. 1 Gators went on a 12-2 run to take the lead with less than a minute to go on the way to an 84-79 win over No. 3 Texas Tech.

Star guard Walter Clayton Jr. scored the final six points of that run with two 3-pointers. Clayton tied the game at 75-75 with 1:47 to go and then buried another with 59 seconds remaining to give Florida the lead for good.

WALTER CLAYTON JUNIOR pic.twitter.com/VD2Mwk5jqh — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 30, 2025

Texas Tech took control of the game in the second half and led 75-66 with 3:14 to go. But the Red Raiders didn’t score for nearly two minutes. And in that span, Florida had completely erased the deficit thanks to two crucial missed free throws.

Tech had a chance to tie the game after Alijah Martin made two free throws with 20 seconds to go. But Darrion Williams' 3-pointer with 16 seconds to go bounced off the rim and Clayton sealed the game at the free-throw line. The Gators finished the game on an 18-4 run.

Florida got back into the game as Williams and JT Toppin — the Big 12 player of the year — both missed the front end of 1-and-1 opportunities at the line.

Williams missed a free throw with 2:43 to go in between 3-pointers by Thomas Haugh to cut Tech’s lead to three. Toppin then missed a free throw with 2:08 to go and Clayton hit the first of his two back-to-back threes on the ensuing possession.