Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez to take full ownership of Minnesota Timberwolves, resolving dispute with Glen Taylor: Report

Glen Taylor, Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez have agreed to resolve their dispute over ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Lore and Rodriguez set to take full ownership of the team, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Per Charania, Taylor will not appeal the Minnesota arbitration decision that ruled in favor of Lore and Rodriguez in February.

