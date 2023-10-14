Logan Paul beats Dillon Danis via DQ in complete farce of a boxing match

Logan Paul, left, battles against Dillon Danis during a boxing match at the AO Arena, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023, in Manchester, England. (Will Markland/PA via AP) (Will Matthews/AP)

Boxing matches don't normally end with more than 20 security guards in the ring.

But Logan Paul's win over Dillon Danis, who was disqualified, featured plenty of quirks to lead off a "co-main card" of social media personalities at Manchester Arena in England on Saturday.

Danis, a so-called MMA fighter, has competed twice in Bellator MMA. Most of his notoriety has come from online trolling, but he tried to pull from the experience of his only two pro bouts against Paul. Since he was barely landing any punches, Dillion attempted to take Paul down toward the end of the ugly bout.

Dillon Danis went for a takedown on Logan Paul and failed 💀 pic.twitter.com/EJfhE6n0be — Luxe ⟡ (@luxcurv) October 14, 2023

He even tried a guillotine before swinging on the flood of security guards the ran under the ropes once time ran out.

Paul joked about the attempt after the fight:

"He's supposed to be good at jiu-jitsu, what happened bro?," he said. "Stuffed the takedown, tried that. Tried to do a guillotine, sorry I missed that hammer fist. Ooh that would have been good. Dang, I'm sorry it ended that way, y'all. Dillon Danis truly is a coward. Just a dirty, dirty human being."

Tension between Paul and Danis reached a fever pitch Thursday when Danis hit Paul in the face with a microphone after a similar scene broke out at the end of a press conference. Danis also instigated by posting on social media explicit photos of Paul’s fiancée, Nina Agdal.

Still, Paul said he wasn't fighting with his feelings.

"I forgave Dillon before this fight started," he said. "It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion, trying to kill him, trying to be aggressive. But I mean, he called himself a "real fighter," what are we talking about? What are we talking about? Hey Conor McGregor, I took your b****, put him on a leash and took him for a walk. Who's the real fighter now?"

In the lead up, rapper Drake wagered $850,000 that Paul would knock his opponent out. Through most of the rounds it seemed like Danis was doing everything but actually attempting to fight in order to avoid that outcome. Disqualification was likely the better option for his pride.