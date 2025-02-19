Lions WR Jameson Williams won't face NFL discipline after gun incident

DETROIT,MICHIGAN-JANUARY 18: Wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) of the Detroit Lions walks on the field ahead of an NFL Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Saturday, January 18, 2025. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jameson Williams’ gun case with the league is now behind him.

The NFL will not discipline the Detroit Lions wide receiver over an incident in October when he was pulled over with an unlicensed gun, according to the Detroit Free Press . The NFL considers the matter now closed.

Williams was facing arrest on a gun charge when he was pulled over after midnight on Oct. 8 in the Detroit area. Williams and his brother had two handguns in the car when they were pulled over. While they were registered properly, Williams did not have a concealed pistol license. He was facing a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

Williams was not taken to jail or charged in the incident, and a police sergeant who arrived on scene happened to be a Lions fan. Williams was briefly placed in handcuffs, but he was released. The sergeant recognized him, too, and was reportedly pleased when releasing him while speaking to a lieutenant over the phone.

Williams just wrapped up his third season in the league. The 23-year-old racked up 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns on 58 catches, all of which were career-highs. Detroit selected Williams with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Alabama.

While Williams shined on the field, he's struggled repeatedly off it during his first three seasons in the NFL. He missed most of his rookie season while recovering from an ACL tear he sustained in college, and then he was suspended during his second season for violating the league's gambling rules . Williams was then suspended for two games last season for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substances policy , too.

Despite the incidents, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had nothing but praise for the growth he’s seen out of Williams ahead of their final playoff game.

"I love that kid cause he's had to endure a lot," Campbell said, via the Free Press "And look, some of it is his own doing and he knows that and that's what I appreciate is that he's — it took him a minute to buy into what we were doing. He can be a little hardheaded and it's also why you love him, it's why I love him.