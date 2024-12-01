Lions reportedly signing former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Detroit Lions are signing former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Adams will sign with Detroit's practice squad with plans that he'll eventually be promoted to the active roster, per the report. News of the deal arrives with the Lions in line for the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Detroit is 11-1 following a Thanksgiving win over the Chicago Bears.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!