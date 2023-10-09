Lions CB Emmanuel Moseley tears ACL for second straight season in first game back vs. Panthers

Detroit Lions cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (4) lies in the turf after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Paul Sancya/AP)

For the second straight year, Emmanuel Moseley’s season is being cut short.

Moseley tore his right ACL during the Detroit Lions’ 42-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the team confirmed on Monday. The Lions cornerback wasn’t even a full quarter into his season debut with the team after he missed most of last season with a torn ACL.

"It's unfortunate, but we just got confirmation on that a little bit ago. Hate it for him and it's frustrating to put all that work in and then this happens on the other one," Lions coach Dan Campbell said Monday, via ESPN . "But, just knowing him and knowing the way he works, this will sting for a little bit then he'll go back to work and then he'll come back and be ready to go when the time is right."

Moseley went down in the first quarter of the win on Sunday in Detroit while trying to cover Panthers tight end Tommy Tremble. As Tremble made a move to cut into the middle of the field, Moseley planted his right foot to try and follow suit, but his right knee buckled hard. He fell to the ground, and was later helped off the field and ruled out of the game.

Moseley, who joined the Lions this season, tore his left ACL in Week 5 last season when he was with the San Francisco 49ers. That injury also came against the Panthers. Moseley had 22 total tackles and an interception returned for a touchdown with the 49ers before he went down last season.

Moseley signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Lions this past offseason. The 27-year-old, who signed with the 49ers in 2018 after going undrafted out of Tennessee, has struggled with injuries throughout his entire career. He’s played in just a full season once during his six seasons in the league, and hasn’t appeared in more than 12 games a season over the last four years.

The Lions improved to 4-1 this season after their 18-point win over the Panthers on Sunday. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 236 yards and three touchdowns in the win, and the Lions’ defense forced three turnovers. The Lions now sit in first in the NFC North, a division they haven’t won since 1993.