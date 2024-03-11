Lakers plan to correct several errors featured on Kobe Bryant statue

Kobe Bryant was given the ultimate honor posthumously in February when the Los Angeles Lakers unveiled a statue of him outside of Crypto.com Arena.

A little over a month after the ceremony, the Lakers have acknowledged that several errors on the statue will be corrected.

The names of Jose Calderon and Von Wafer are misspelled in the replica box score from Bryant's 81-point game in 2006 against the Toronto Raptors, as well as the phrase "Coach's Decision." And on the side where Bryant's career accomplishments are listed there is a formatting error.

The design and pose of the statue were revealed when it was unveiled on the special date of 2/8/24 — signifying the No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys Bryant wore with the Lakers and the No. 2 that his daughter Gianna wore on her youth basketball team. It features Bryant standing in a victorious pose with his right hand held in the air from the 81-point game.

Hm … Kobes Statue mit drei Fehlern? CalderSon, VoM Wafer, DeciCion? What? 😨 pic.twitter.com/5ea6zWuXJ7 — André „Dré“ Voigt (@drevoigt) March 10, 2024

"We have been aware of this for a few weeks and are already working to get it corrected soon," said a Lakers spokesperson said in a statement.

Vanessa Bryant revealed during the ceremony that Kobe will have three statues outside of Crypto.com arena. The other two will be one featuring Bryant in his No. 24 jersey and the other will be of him standing next to Gianna, who died with Bryant and seven others in a 2020 helicopter crash in Southern California.

Dates for those statue unveilings have not been announced yet by the Lakers.