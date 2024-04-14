Knicks earn No. 2 seed in NBA Eastern playoffs with win over Bulls, Bucks loss to Magic

New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, dribbles past Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, April 14, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/John Munson) (John Munson/AP)

The New York Knicks jumped up to the No. 2 seed in the NBA's Eastern Conference playoff standings with a 120–119 victory in overtime over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. The Knicks leapfrogged the Milwaukee Bucks, who lost 113-88 to the Orlando Magic.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 40 points and seven assists. Donte DiVincenzo added 25 points (shooting 5-of-14 from three-point range) while playing 52 minutes in the regular-season finale.

The Bulls were led by DeMar DeRozan's 30 points, but the veteran missed a floater over Precious Achiuwa and DiVincenzo with 2.1 seconds left that would've given Chicago a one-point lead. Nikola Vucevic added 29 points and Coby White scored 26 as they took the Knicks to the final buzzer.