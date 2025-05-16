Knicks-Celtics tickets for Game 6 expected to be most expensive home game in Knicks history

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, May 14, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The New York Knicks have a chance to eliminate their most-hated rival from the playoffs in Madison Square Garden on Friday. As you can probably guess, Knicks fans are pretty excited to see that happen.

Game 6 is expected to be the most expensive home game in Knicks history, according to Gametime, a ticket marketplace. As of Friday morning, the cheapest ticket for the game is $673.

For that price, fans will sit in the 400 level to watch the team take on the Boston Celtics. For those looking to drop more money on Game 6, tickets jump as high as $17,330. Those tickets are listed as VIP tickets, and sit just off the court.

That $673 price is fairly consistent across most ticketing websites. SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, StubHub and Vivid Seats all list the cheapest tickets for the game right around that price. There's some variation on those sites, but it's not large. If you want to attend Knicks-Celtics Game 6 at MSG for the cheapest price possible, expect to pay roughly $670.

It shouldn't come as a major surprise Knicks fans are willing to shell out to watch the team take down the Celtics. The Knicks entered the series as the lower seed, and were going up against the reigning NBA champions. New York managed to take the first two games of the series in Boston, further energizing an already rabid fanbase.

The Celtics took Game 3, ensuring it would be a tough series, but Jayson Tatum's injury in Game 4 — which the Knicks won — put a damper on Boston's comeback hopes. Without their biggest star, the Celtics stayed alive in Game 5, winning the contest 127-102 to force a Game 6.

If the Knicks can't wrap the series Friday, things could get tense. New York would travel back to Boston for Game 7. While the Knicks already took two games at TD Garden, winning a third could prove difficult.

For that reason, Knicks fans will need to hope the series ends Friday. And if the ticket prices for the contest are any indication, New York fans are willing to put up quite a bit of money to cheer for that outcome in person.