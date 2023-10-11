Klay Thompson not worried about expiring contract, determined to finish career with Warriors

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 30: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the third quarter in game seven of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on April 30, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is preparing to kick off his 13th season in the league this fall, though there’s a bit of an issue for the 33-year-old.

At least, it seems that way.

Thompson is entering the final year of his five-year, nearly $190 million deal with the club and has yet to sign an extension with the Warriors. With the Warriors having locked down Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Stephen Curry for the foreseeable future, Thompson appears to be the last piece to that puzzle moving forward. But it’s unclear when that extension will get done, or what it’s going to look like.

While that situation has caused plenty of players grief in the past, Thompson insists he’s not letting it get to him. He’s just happy to still be here.

"It's not going to be a thing," Thompson said, via The Athletic . "The fact that I'm going into my 13th season — that alone — it gives me such a peace of mind.

"Granted, I've made money. I've been able to take care of my family, myself, the people I love. But when I started playing this game, I never once thought I'm playing the game because I'm going to be rich and famous, never did. I played this game because my dad played. I idolized him. My favorite athletes were hoopers … The fact that I'm doing it for a 13th straight season is amazing."

Thompson averaged 21.9 points and shot better than 41% from behind the arc last season, his second back with the Warriors after missing two years with an ACL and Achilles injury. The five-time All-Star made 301 shots from the 3-point line last season, which made him just the third player in history to do so, and he’s made the fourth-most three-pointers in the league since he was selected by the Warriors with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2011 draft.

Thompson is undoubtedly a major piece to the Warriors dynasty that brought them four titles and six NBA Finals appearances over the past nine seasons.

At 33, Thompson is now in the back half of his career. As an unrestricted free agent next summer, he could absolutely generate significant interest outside of the Bay Area — and likely find a deal to pay him more than the Warriors are willing to.

The idea of leaving Golden State to finish his career elsewhere, however, isn’t a thing. He’s here until the end.