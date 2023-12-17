Kings G League player reportedly arrested by FBI in connection to woman's disappearance

Sacramento Kings Media Day SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 02: Chance Comanche #22 of the Sacramento Kings poses for a photo at Sacramento Kings Practice Facility on October 02, 2023 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

A former player on the Sacramento Kings G League affiliate was arrested by local FBI agents on Friday and is now facing an open murder charge in connection with the death of a woman in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Chance Comanche, 27, was arrested on Friday after a first-degree kidnapping warrant was reportedly issued in Las Vegas on Friday, according to Las Vegas' 8 News Now. He was taken to the Sacramento County Jail in California. Then on Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Comanche and his girlfriend, Sakari Harnden, were facing open murder charges for the death of the woman.

The case in question reportedly concerns Marayna Rodgers, a 23-year-old medical assistant from Washington state. Her loved ones said she was last seen Dec. 6 during a visit to Las Vegas with friends. The Stockton Kings played the Henderson, Nevada-based G League Ignite on Dec. 5, the day before Rodgers' reported disappearance.

Rodgers' remains were then found in a desert area outside of Las Vegas, police said. It's unclear what led to her death specifically, though police said Rodgers and Harnden had a "pre-arranged meeting."

Harnden, 19, was also arrested on a first-degree kidnapping charge two days before Comanche was, and remains in a Las Vegas jail. An initial criminal complaint reportedly claims Harnden held or detained Rodgers against her will for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm. Harnden also reportedly faces an unrelated theft charge in Las Vegas in a separate case, on an allegation of stealing at least one Rolex watch.

Comanche is reportedly expected in Sacramento County court on Tuesday. Harnden has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 28.

The 6-foot-10, 210-pound big man has appeared in one NBA game, playing for the Portland Trail Blazers last season. A two-year player at Arizona, he went undrafted in 2017 and has spent time in the G League, The Basketball League and Türkiye Basketbol Ligi. The Stockton Kings announced Friday they had released Comanche, but did so with no additional details. A team spokesperson reportedly declined further comment to 8 News Now.