Kevin Durant '100% committed' to playing for Team USA in 2024 Paris Olympics

Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant (35) smiles after making a 3-point basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of a preseason NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) (Darryl Webb/AP)

PHOENIX — A lot of players have claimed they want to be on the 2024 United States Olympic men’s basketball team in Paris, but there are only 12 spots.

Count Kevin Durant in — if USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill will have him.

“I’m 100% committed,” Durant told Yahoo Sports on Monday evening.

Durant has won three gold medals in Olympic competition, most recently 2021 in Tokyo, Japan, and is the leading point scorer in Olympic history, surpassing Carmelo Anthony. He’ll look to add to that total next summer, as many NBA stars have come out and stated their intentions in the wake of the United States’ disappointing output in the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines last month.

“It’s on whosever is making the calls,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “They put the team together, they make the calls, but yeah, I’m committed to playing this summer. If they would have me on the team.”

Durant looked in usual form in Monday night's preseason game against Portland. Barely playing a half, Durant scored 19 points in 15 minutes. He spent the second half in street clothes, along with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Durant smiled at the notion he won't have to ask for a spot on the squad. Former teammate Stephen Curry stated he wants to participate — the one hole on his Hall of Fame résumé. LeBron James hasn't been on an Olympic team since 2012, but stated he wishes to play.

It’s easy to suggest they’ll be locks, and Durant won’t have to campaign to Hill.

“I doubt they will [turn me down], I’ve been in the system for too long,” Durant joked. “I feel like I’m grandfathered in, being around as long as I have.”