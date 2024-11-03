Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui wins 2024 NYC Marathon over defending champion Hellen Obiri

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Kenyan runner Sheila Cepkirui has won the NYC Marathon, winning with a time of 2:24:35.

In the women's race, the field was eventually whittled down to Chepkirui and Hellen Obiri, with the two Kenyan women battling it out in the final mile. But Chepkirui outran Obiri in the final stretch, defeating the defending champion.

Americans Daniel Romanchuk and Susannah Scaroni won the wheelchair division; Romanchuk, now a three-time winner, finished the race in 1:36:31, while Scaroni cruised to a time of 1:48:05 to take her second win.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!