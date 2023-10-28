Kansas upsets No. 6 Oklahoma for first win over Sooners since 1997

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Oklahoma’s undefeated season is over.

Kansas RB Devin Neal scored with 55 seconds to go to give the Jayhawks a 38-33 win over the No. 6 Sooners on Saturday.

Oklahoma seemingly let Neal score after punting the ball back to Kansas with 2:06 to go. Kansas quickly got to midfield on its final drive and had a huge fourth-down conversion to the Oklahoma 10 yard-line when Jason Bean found a wide-open Lawrence Arnold for a 37-yard catch-and-run.

The Sooners had two timeouts left for their final possession and got to the Kansas 21 yard-line with three seconds to go. But Dillon Gabriel's pass into the end zone fell incomplete.

