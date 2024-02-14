Kansas City police: Shots fired at Chiefs parade, 'still trying to determine' number of shooting victims

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Shots have been fired at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kansas City Police.

The police later posted that they are still trying to determine the number of shooting victims.

This story will be updated.

On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599
    More from KKYX
    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!