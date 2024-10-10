Jurgen Klopp joins Red Bull, MLS reveals their top 22 under 22 & Rápido Reactions

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Christian Polanco and Davis Gass react to Jurgen Klopp joining Red Bull as the head of soccer on this episode of The Cooligans. They also discuss whether Gregg Berhalter is a good fit for the Chicago Fire.

Christian and David then react to Major League Soccer’s 22 under 22 list.

Later, Christian and David bring back Rápido Reactions to chat Iniesta, Cole Palmer & more.

(5:57) - Gregg Berhalter hired as Chicago Fire’s head coach

(14:20) - Jurgen Klopp named Red Bull’s Head of Soccer

(24:40) - Man City trial update

(33:20) - Paul Pogba linked to Marseille

(38:11) - MLS 22 under 22 revealed!

(50:35) - Rápido Reactions: Iniesta, Cole Palmer & more

