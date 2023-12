Day of Reckoning: Fight Night RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 23: Joseph Parker celebrates victory following the WBC International & WBO Intercontinental Heavyweight title fight between Deontay Wilder and Joseph Parker during the Day of Reckoning: Fight Night at Kingdom Arena on December 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images) (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Joseph Parker beat Deontay Wilder via unanimous decision (118-111, 118-110, 120-108) in a heavyweight bout during the "The Day of Reckoning" at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

Wilder, who entered the fight with 42 of his 43 wins coming via knockout, waited for his opportunity to add another KO to his ledger, but time ran out, and Parker took advantage of the opportunity.

This is Wilder's third defeat in his last four fights.

This story will be updated.