John Force out of neurological intensive care following traumatic brain injury from 300-mph crash

AUTO: JUN 08 NHRA SuperGrip Thunder Valley Nationals BRISTOL, TN - JUNE 08: John Force, of Yorba Linda, CA, driving a JFR 500 Peak Chevy '22 Camaro SS prior to second round qualifying for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals on Saturday June 8, 2024 at the Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

John Force is out of neurological intensive care following treatment for a traumatic brain injury (TBI) he sustained in a fiery Funny Car crash, but still faces a "long and difficult" journey.

The NHRA legend's team released a statement Friday saying he had been moved to acute neuro care at his hospital, where he is still reportedly dealing with cognitive and behavioral symptoms. Force can reportedly converse with his family members and staff and has started walking with assistance, but still faces "periods of confusion."

The 75-year-old, who also sustained a fractured sternum and right wrist injury, will likely move to a long-term facility specializing in TBIs, with the time frame TBD.

Force was hospitalized last week, when an engine explosion caused his car to slam into a concrete wall during the NHRA Virginia Nationals. John Force Racing said the impact came at a speed of over 300 mph.

His condition was unclear for several days before his team revealed the TBI, which confirmed the 16-time NHRA champion faced a long road to recovery.

However his career is affected, Force remains the most successful racer in NHRA history, with 157 race wins in addition to his 16 titles. His career has spanned six different decades, going back to 1978, and has seen his three of his daughters follow him into the drag-racing circuit.

Force’s daughter Brittany, currently competing in the NHRA’s Top Fuel division, opted out of competing at an event last weekend to stay with her father at the hospital.