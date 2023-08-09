Joe Krause, Kansas football player accused of issuing bomb threat, no longer with team, university

NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 31 Oklahoma at Kansas 31 October 2015: The Kansas Jayhawks logo on the 50 yard line at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Kansas University in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire) (Photo by Steve Nurenberg/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sports Wire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty)

Joe Krause, a Kansas football player accused of issuing a bomb threat to the team's complex, is no longer with the team or the university.

A Kansas athletics spokesperson confirmed to multiple media outlets Wednesday that Krause is not a KU student any more, though his football bio remained up as of Wednesday afternoon. No further details of his departure were initially provided. Krause was an offensive lineman who hadn't played since two appearances as a freshman in 2020, according to his bio. He joined the team as a walk-on.

Krause was arrested on July 24 on a charge of "aggravated criminal threat; cause terror, evacuation or disruption," according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The charges have since been amended to "unlawfully, feloniously, and with the intent to place another in fear, or to cause the evacuation, lock down or disruption in regular, ongoing activities of any building, communicate a threat to commit violence," The Kansas City Star reports.

That same day, KU's Anderson Family Football Complex, Beatty Family Pavilion and David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution," interim deputy chief of the University of Kansas Police Department Damon Tucker announced, per the Star.

An "all-clear" was issued around 8 p.m. that evening, per Tucker. Tucker also announced that "a subject was identified and arrested for making the threats" without identifying Krause.

Head coach Lance Leipold announced on August 1 that Krause had been suspended from the team.

"He's suspended right now from the program," Leipold said, per the Star. "That's really all I know from our perspective."

The Star reports that Krause was released on $10,000 bail on July 25 following a video conference with a judge. Per court records obtained by the Star, Krause faces “a minimum of 31 months (2 years, 7 months) to a maximum of 136 months (11 years, 4 months) in prison and/or a fine of up to $300,000 and 24 months of post-release supervision.”

A motive for the alleged bomb threat is not clear. Krause has not publicly addressed his charges.