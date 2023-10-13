Jets, Zack Wilson, draw more TV viewers than Chiefs, Cowboys through Week 5

Zach Wilson New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) huddles the team before taking the field against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)

When Aaron Rodgers went down with a season-ending Achilles injury on opening night, the "New York Jets Show" seemed over. But people are still tuning in, allowing quarterback Zach Wilson and his crew to garner the NFL's biggest audience through Week 5.

In three national broadcast games, the team is averaging 24.4 million linear TV viewers each contest, per Sportico.

Among other teams that have at least two national games on the record this season, the Kansas City Chefs are the second-most popular. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the gang trail the Jets by a margin of 150,000 viewers per slot. The Dallas Cowboys hold third place and would need almost 1 million more viewers each matchup to tie the leader.

The Cowboys and Chiefs both beat the Jets on the field this season in Week 2 and Week 4, respectively. New York surely got a viewership boost from those games, as both teams have staggering fan bases. However, winning could play a role in their ratings this season.

Kansas City's Taylor Swift ties continue to make headlines, but the reigning Super Bowl champions are often expected to win their matchups now. A predictable outcome won't always lead fans to watch a game until the clock runs out, and the Cowboys viewing experience suffers from a similar lack of surprise. Dallas has participated in plenty blowouts over its four national spots this season, winning or losing by an average margin of 31.8 points. The league average is 12.6 points per game this season.

2-5 record aside, New York's big offseason did a lot of leg work to draw viewers' attention. People tuned into HBO's "Hard Knocks" to watch Rodgers, the Jets' new blockbuster acquisition. The training camp docuseries depicted the veteran quarterback as the key to the team's first Super Bowl in 54 years, while introducing some fans to his supporting cast. 22.6 million TV viewers tuned in as Rodgers' season ended in just four snaps. Those viewers are apparently still watching, and interesting aspects of the offseason live on.

The Jets' Week 5 win over the Denver Broncos is the perfect example of one of the team's engaging storylines continuing. Rodgers sent NFL media into a frenzy when he called Broncos head coach Sean Payton "insecure" for bad-mouthing offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett this summer. On Sunday, the Jets came out with a 31-21 win in Hackett's honor, giving him the game ball and directing some expletives toward Payton and the Broncos.

This weekend will be a different story, as the Jets host the formidable Philadelphia Eagles during Fox’s 4:20 p.m. ET slot. Viewers will have another option during that window, as the NFL flexed the Detroit Lions' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into the same slot.