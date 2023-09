Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workout CINCINNATI, OHIO - JUNE 15: Trevor Siemian #19 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws a pass during an offseason workout at Paycor Stadium on June 15, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are planning to sign quarterback Trevor Siemian to their practice squad pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

Siemian's arrival with the the team on Tuesday coincides with persistent questions and criticism surrounding starting quarterback Zach Wilson, who has struggled through the first three weeks of the season after taking over for an injured Aaron Rodgers in Week 1.