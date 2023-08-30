Jets QB Aaron Rodgers delivered some tremendous one-liners on this week's 'Hard Knocks'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs the field during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

Aaron Rodgers enjoyed a solid debut for the New York Jets in their preseason bout with the New York Giants this past weekend.

He was met with cheers from the crowd at MetLife State before he threw a sensational back shoulder touchdown pass to wideout Garrett Wilson in the first quarter. Rodgers finished with 47 passing yards and the touchdown in two possessions.

But perhaps more interesting than his performance — we all know Rodgers is good at football — was his on-field banter with teammates and opponents. After Rodgers connected with receiver Mecole Hardman on a 10-yard play on his second drive, Giants defensive end Jihard Ward gave the Jets quarterback a shove he didn't appreciate.

"That was [expletives], bro. What the [expletive] was that?" Rodgers said. "Show some respect, bro. C'mon, what the [expletive] was that? Five damn steps — I don't even know who you are, bro."

Officials had to separate Rodgers and Ward after the play. Coincidentally, Rodgers threw the touchdown pass to Wilson on his very next attempt.

Now, Rodgers may say he doesn't know who Ward is, but that doesn't mean he and Ward hadn't met on the field before. Ward got a better hit on Rodgers this past season when the Giants faced the Green Bay Packers in England on Oct. 9, 2022.

Random Jihad Ward clip from the Giants win v. the Packers pic.twitter.com/VzYEuG7vM7 — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) August 30, 2023

'Cobb lost all his training camp money!'

Rodgers didn't shy away from making fun of his own teammates, either.

When veteran wideout and longtime Packers teammate Randall Cobb was called for a blindside hit on Giants linebacker Jameel McClain on the second play of the Jets' first drive, Rodgers quickly reminded him of the new NFL rules.

.@rcobb18 was just raring to hit somebody 😂



“What are you doing bro? This ain’t 2014!"



New #HardKnocks tonight at 10pm ET on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/x6uM7VJolV — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) August 29, 2023

Rodgers appears to be fitting in well with his new team just months after being traded to New York from Green Bay. But this is preseason and training camp. The Jets still don't know what they'll look like during the regular season, especially with a match against the three-time defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on the docket in Week 1.