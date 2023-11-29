Jets open 21-day practice window for QB Aaron Rodgers as he eyes return

Maybe Aaron Rodgers really will make it back this season. He's going to practice, at least.

The New York Jets announced that they have opened the 21-day window for Rodgers to return to practice. Rodgers tore his Achilles on the first drive of the regular-season opener, on the Jets' fourth offensive play.

Coach Saleh says that QB Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window will open today pic.twitter.com/kZSW9HFC9k — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 29, 2023

Rodgers was on injured reserve. At the end of the 21-day window, if Rodgers has not been activated from IR he will remain there. The end of the 21-day window is before the Jets' Week 16 game.