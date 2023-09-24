Jets lose 15th straight meeting with Patriots as Zach Wilson continues to struggle

New England Patriots v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 24: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is sacked by Anfernee Jennings #33 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

In peak NFL drama fashion, the New York Jets had one last chance for a Hail Mary as time expired.

Quarterback Zach Wilson heaved the ball the 46 yards he needed, a throng of players fighting for a ball that Jets receiver Randall Cobb managed to brush with one hand before Cobb’s foot, and the Jets’ victory, slipped away on a rainy day.

The New England Patriots earned their first win of the season with the 15-10 triumph.

Two records were on the line as the Jets hosted the Patriots. Could the Jets improve to 2-0 in the AFC East after an improbable Week 1 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills? And could the Jets snap a 14-game – yes, 14 – losing streak to the Patriots that dates back to 2015?

Jets players speaking in the locker room throughout the week tried to insist only the first of those two considerations mattered. Focus on the record that impacts their present and future, they said, rather than the streak that the Jets believed said more about their past.

But as the Patriots secured their 15th straight victory in the series, it was hard to differentiate between the two. In the wake of Aaron Rodgers’ torn Achilles, how different do the 2023 Jets look from their predecessors who missed the last 12 postseasons?

The Jets’ offense had one impressive drive in which Wilson distributed the ball broadly and decisively to his weapons. The 13-play, 84-yard scoring march narrowed the game to a one-possession deficit with 5:29 to play in the game, and defensive stands would give the Jets a few more last-minute heaves.

Eight punts, a safety and a turnover on downs were far too many sputters to overcome. Sure, the Jets improved from their miserable 10% success rate on third down the previous week in a 30-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. But when improvement only brings a team to a 14% success rate, the success they actually seek is unlikely to arrive.

Patriots better, but still not great

The Patriots didn’t look much better in the soggy game. Their drives also stalled to the tune of eight punts, missed field goals from 48 and 57 yards wide first to the right and then to the left.

But while the Patriots struggled to finish drives, they had much more success than the Jets sustaining them. Offseason acquisition Ezekiel Elliott found rhythm with 80 yards on 16 carries in addition to a seven-yard catch. New England’s lead back Rhamondre Stevenson chipped in with another 59 yards.

And Jones made some tight-window throws on a 15-of-29 day, throwing for 201 yards including a 58-yard touchdown to third-string tight end Pharaoh Brown on what seemed to be a Jets coverage bust.

In all, the Patriots more than doubled the Jets’ production, 358 yards to 171. The deficit looked far worse for the majority of the game.

Only in the final six minutes did the Jets have a chance.

It was then that Wilson engineered the 87-yard touchdown drive, finding tight end Tyler Conklin for 18 yards on a rare third-down conversion. Wilson would find Allen Lazard and Cobb for double-digit gains before the drive ended.

And when the Patriots punted five plays later, the Jets seemed to really have a chance.

But that glimmer of hope evaporated in the end zone.

Wilson found himself there, but not for the reason his team would hope.

The Jets trailed by 3 with 2:19 to play in the game when they faced third-and-15. Wilson found himself in trouble, backed into the end zone. He saw neither running back Breece Hall nor tight end Tyler Conklin hovering open within range.

Instead, Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon jammed out before spinning inside left tackle Mekhi Becton for a clean wrap of Wilson.

The Jets would have two more drives to try but neither materialized.

Wilson finished the game 18-of-36 for 157 yards, no touchdowns and no turnovers. He took three sacks for a loss of 24 yards.

Jets running back Breece Hall tripled his carries from last week but managed just 18 yards on 12 attempts.