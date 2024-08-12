Jets announce they will not trade Haason Reddick after pass-rusher reportedly asked for trade

Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys Football: Philadelphia Eagles Haason Reddick (7) in action, looks on vs Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia, PA 11/5/2023 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164454 TK1) (Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

The New York Jets announced Monday afternoon that they will not be trading pass-rusher Haason Reddick, less than an hour after it was reported that Reddick had requested a trade from the Jets amid an ongoing contract holdout.

Reddick's trade request was initially reported by Jordan Schultz and confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Reddick reportedly wants a new deal with more guaranteed money, and according to Connor J. Hughes of SNY, the Jets were willing to talk to him about reworking things — but only if he actually showed up.

Reddick, 29, was traded to the Jets in late March by the Philadelphia Eagles. He took his physical and that was likely the last time anyone on the Jets saw him. Reddick sat out OTAs and mandatory minicamp and hasn't reported to the team for training camp.

Reddick's contract dissatisfaction isn't new. He'd been frustrated with his compensation when he was still on the Eagles, who gave him permission in February to seek a trade. That's how he ended up on the Jets.

Unfortunately for Reddick, he doesn't have a lot of options here. The Jets have pass-rush depth, so if he keeps holding out, they'll just keep collecting his fines and replace him with the next man up.