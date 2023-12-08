Jerry Jones says Mike McCarthy will coach in Cowboys' big game vs. Eagles

Seattle Seahawks v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys talks with a referee on the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has been taken off the injury report by his boss.

McCarthy had surgery for appendicitis on Wednesday. It's never a good time for an appendectomy, but it was particularly bad for it to happen with McCarthy a few days before the Cowboys face a massive NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys maintained McCarthy should be on the sideline for the game, and owner Jerry Jones confirmed on 105.3 The Fan that McCarthy will coach less than a week after surgery. Jones told the radio station that it will be "business as usual from a coaching standpoint," via Todd Archer of ESPN.

McCarthy doesn't have to tackle A.J. Brown or run down Jalen Hurts, but it's still a measure of toughness that he won't miss a game. He didn't even miss much practice time. He was back in the facility on Friday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. All reports from Dallas indicated that McCarthy was in regular communication with the coaching staff from the hospital as they put together the game plan this week.

That's a big deal for the Cowboys, and perhaps the players can even take some inspiration from McCarthy's quick return. For all the quick criticism of McCarthy, he has done a fine job this season. He took over play-calling duties this season and the Cowboys lead the NFL in points scored. They're 9-3 and with a win Sunday night they'll move into a first-place tie in the division with the Eagles.

It's a big disruption to have your head coach miss a game. McCarthy made sure he wouldn't miss Dallas' biggest game of the season.