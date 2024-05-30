Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins reportedly agree on 3-year, $84.75M extension with $76M guaranteed

Dallas Cowboys v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Jaylen Waddle #17 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball during the fourth quarter in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle have agreed to a 3-year, $84.75 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

As part of the deal, Waddle will be guaranteed $76 million.

This just in: Miami and WR Jaylen Waddle reached agreement today on a three-year, $84.75 million contract extension that includes $76 million guaranteed, per sources. The deal makes Waddle one of the league’s top five highest-paid receivers.



