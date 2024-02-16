Jason Kelce plans to return Luchador mask worn during Super Bowl parties to 8th grade Chiefs fan

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Jason Kelce winks after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images) (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

A Dallas, Texas family is claiming that the Luchador mask Jason Kelce famously wore during the Super Bowl LVIII after parties belongs to their son and they are hoping to get it back from the Philadelphia Eagles center.

Eighth-grader Elijah Smith is a Kansas City Chiefs fan and ran into Kelce after the game and gave him the mask for a photo. Smith told NBCDFW that after taking the picture he spoke with Kelce for a few minutes before parting ways, sans mask.

The increasing size of the crowd and the noise prevented Smith from running after Kelce to get the mask back.

"I saw videos on Instagram this week of him wearing it at the next after-party he went to, so he clearly never took it off the whole night," Smith said.

The Smiths would like the mask back because it is a good luck charm as Elijah wore it last year when the Chiefs beat Kelce's Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

"He was happy. He was excited. There was so much celebrating going on and dancing. And you couldn't help but be excited," said Elijah's mom, Sarah. "I asked him when we got to the room, 'Wait, he has your mask?' And he's like 'Yea' and I said 'Are you upset?' And he just wasn't upset, he was a little bummed because it's his autographed mask with Trent McDuffie, that was upsetting, but at the end of the day we were all celebrating a Super Bowl win."

Jason Kelce in a KC luchador mask partying after the Super Bowl needs be in a museum pic.twitter.com/jLeylKSBja — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 13, 2024

You probably saw the photos and videos of Kelce having a grand time throughout Las Vegas in the wee hours of Monday morning celebrating his brother Travis' Super Bowl victory. Finding the Luchador mask was just another addition to a Sunday wardrobe, which already included the Chiefs overalls he wore during the game

As explained on this week's "New Heights" podcast, Kelce said the night reached a new level once he found the mask, as it were some sort of Super Mario Bros. power up.

"You see a Luchador mask, you don't ask questions," he said in one of the truest statements you'll ever hear.

Kelce did not remember the interaction with Smith judging by his story on the podcast. He can be excused as his blood-alcohol level was likely at an abnormal level.

"Sorry to whoever I stole that from," Kelce said. "That's part of the beauty of this whole thing. It appeared out of nowhere."

Kelce posted on X Friday that, despite its magical powers, he will part with the mask and return it.

Operation “Get Elijah His Mask Back” is underway! I appreciate everyone bringing this to my attention, and look forward to uniting Elijah with his mask once again. Your mask indeed brings great fortune, I owe you big time, sorry it was commandeered https://t.co/HHazKInFRi — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) February 16, 2024

Smith told NBCDFW that he just has one request for Kelce.

"It would be pretty cool if he autographed it and sent it back," he said.