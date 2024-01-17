Jason Kelce goes to local McDonald's and makes employee's day by signing her jersey

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)

Jason Kelce may or may not have retired after 13 years in the NFL, but he is definitively making the day of residents in Delaware County, Penn.

On Wednesday morning, Kelce drove over to his local McDonald's in Broomall — 30 minutes west of Philadelphia — to order his usual sausage, egg and cheese. When he pulled up to the cashier window, he was greeted by a familiar face.

Danielle Bonham has severed the Eagles center on multiple occasions, and the pair have taken several photos together during his Mickey D's runs. This time, though, he decided to do something special for Bonham.

Kelce, who won a Super Bowl with Eagles and spent his entire career with the franchise, signed a Kelly Green Eagles jersey for Bonham.

"I'm forever grateful and very fortunate to have crossed paths with him as many times as I did, and I just wish him nothing but the best," Bonham told Philadelphia's FOX29.

Residents around Kelce's adopted hometown of Havertown, Penn., are preparing themselves for the possibility that their time with the Eagles center is coming to an end.

Even though Kelce rebuffed reports that he told teammates he was retiring after Philadelphia's 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his "The Heights" podcast, locals are still bracing themselves.

FOX 29 spoke to several businesses in the township that Kelce lives and they raved about his community impact and how much he's made a difference since he and his family moved there.

"He’s got his footprint all over this town. The flower shop over here, the Wawa, the Kettle down on the boulevard, I mean he’s all over St. Dennis fair with his kids," Carl Henderson, the owner of Carl's Cards & Collectibles, told the television station. "I’ve seen a lot of athletes come and go, but Jason’s a special dude."

Nick Haselidis, owner of Crust Pizza and Havertown Grille, told ABC 6 that Kelce took it a step further, really getting to know community memebers and business owners by name.

"All the customers know him," Haselidis said on Tuesday. "He knows all the customers by first name. He's just a regular."

Haselidis said that while he's sad the impending news may mean that he and other people in the Philadelphia metropolitan area won't get to see Kelce on the field any longer, he does understand that there is more to life than work.

The silver lining of Kelce stepping away from football is that people around town may have a chance to see more of him, which would be more than welcomed.

"He'll open doors for older people, he'll approach the kids and offer an autograph, he doesn't hold back, he's the kind of person you would hope for in terms of a customer," Haselidis told FOX 29 on Wednesday.